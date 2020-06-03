Group hosts discussion on next steps for race relations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community group will host a virtual discussion on the next steps in race relations Thursday night.

BlueGrass Activist Alliance and a panel of local leaders and activists will present a 90-minute n online conversation entitled Race: Addressing the Elephant in the Room at 7 p.m. It will be live broadcast on Facebook with an opportunity for interaction from the audience. Panel participants include:

Since events protesting the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have sprung up in Lexington, Louisville and around the country in the last week, many people are asking what are the next steps toward real and attainable solutions.

Thursday night’s event assembles a group of Lexington-area leaders to engage in an in-depth conversation around the issues of race.

Our host Denise Gray, former candidate for Kentucky senate in 2018, says it’s imperative we begin working together:

“It’s time for solutions. This is not a Democrat or Republican problem. This is not a white or black problem,” said former state Senate candidate Denise Gray, who is the host for the event. “We have been putting a band-aid on a festering sore that now needs surgery. We need everyone to work together for solutions so that all Kentuckians feel safe and heard.”

Representative George Brown – Kentucky State Representative, District 77

Councilmember James Brown – LFUCG Councilmember, District 1

Devine Carama – Hip Hop Artist, Community Activist and Speaker

Arnold Farr – University of Kentucky, Professor of Philosophy

Representative Kelly Flood – Kentucky State Representative, District 75

Colmon Elridge – Former Chief of Staff for Governor Steven Beshear

Omar Salinas-Chacón – Community Activist

Sarah Williams – Community Activist

Lamar Wilson – Community Activist