Governor talks protest message, jobless update, no special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has handled 90 percent of unemployment claims but it’s “still not enough,” Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged Wednesday.

In addition, the state won’t need a special session of the Legislature to deal with budget adjustments in the Kentucky Transportation Department.

And Beshear reaffirmed his commitment to lead the state toward erasing the kind of inequalities that are at the root of protests and rallies happening in cities large and small across the country.

Addressing ongoing protests in Louisville, Lexington and even smaller communities, Beshear said it signaled a foundation for greater change.

‘The losses are significant and the inequities are significant,” he said referring to the racial inequality illustrated in the coronavirus deaths in the state. Of those, more than 17 percent have been among African-Americans, which make up only 8 percent of the state’s population.\Many other states are seeing similar disparities, signalling issues such as employment and health care differences in the nation.

“I promise to work to try to fix that in this state,” he said, noting changes to Medicaid are a start.

But protests are speaking to larger issues, he noted.

“People are demanding we finally fix …we have a duty to do it now. I believe the country is at a time where it is different…we are finally living up to the things we never achieved,” he stated.

“If we can defeat a pandemic, we ought to be capable of major societal change.”

On the unemployment claims, the governor said the 90 percent figure is among the best in the country as many other states are far behind that percentage.

“We have to continue to do better,” he said, noting his administration continues to make changes in the administration of the program.

He did say Medicaid and SNAP benefits were “doing well” helping people in need and impacted by the coronavirus shutdown

In addition, the impact on the state budget looms large.

“The impact on our budget is going to be devastating without help from the federal government,” he said, repeating a point he’s made repeatedly in the last month. “And next year’s budget won’t be anything close to the one that’s been approved.”

On the special session, Beshear said he has reached an agreement with legislative leaders to avoid the need for the General Assembly to return in a special session to resolve budget matters.

Previously, the Governor had said he had expected to call a “short, targeted” special session to allow lawmakers to pass a reduced budget proposal to account for revenue lost due to the global pandemic and response.

“All we are looking at is the Transportation Cabinet Budget. There is zero discretion in what needs to be done. It is a revision of a number,” Beshear said. “This is an agreement between all of the legislative leaders and the Governor’s office. So we do not believe at this time that there will be a need and there is agreement on the actions that have to be taken.”