Georgetown man wins $100,000 playing the lottery for a second time!

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Georgetown man won $100,000 by matching all five symbols playing 5 Card Cash and get this, it’s the second time he’s won $100,000 playing the lottery.

Officials say Anthony McIntyre Sr’s winning ticket was a free play that he had won instantly.

He bought his ticket last Thursday from the Valero on Paris Pike in Georgetown, according to lottery officials.

McIntyre told lottery officials that prior to purchasing his tickets that day, a couple that lives in his neighborhood had stopped to talk to him. “I had been cutting my grass when they stopped to congratulate me on my big win. I asked them what they were talking about,” he said.

They proceeded to show him a Facebook post where someone had posted a picture of McIntyre holding a large ceremonial lottery check for $100,000. “Oh, that was from a while ago,” he told them, commenting on the Superman t-shirt he had on at the time. McIntyre had won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket he claimed in 2017.

He had no idea at the time, that he would go on to win $100,000 that evening on 5 Card Cash.

It was 12:30 a.m. on Friday when he checked his tickets, realizing one that matched all five 5 Card Cash symbols.

“It was kind of shocking. I hit all five, I didn’t believe it at first. I was hoping I wasn’t dreaming,” he said.

“It was wild after having the conversation with my neighbors earlier in the day and then this happens,” he said.

After taxes, McIntyre received a check for $71,000 and told lottery officials he planned to pay off bills with the winnings.

The Valero will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.