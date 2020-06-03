UPDATE: Stanton road closure delayed

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The closure of Maple Street — KY 2026 — in Stanton in Powell County for installation of a large aluminum box culvert, originally scheduled for June 3-5, has been rescheduled for Monday through Wednesday, June 8-10.

The wok was rescheduled because of possible storms Thursday.

- Advertisement - Drivers who use this road will have to find an alternate route those three days. The road will be closed at milepoint 3.8 for installation of a large aluminum box culvert. Once work begins, the road will be closed to all through traffic 24 hours per day beginning Monday morning. It is expected to reopen to traffic late Wednesday afternoon. No marked detour will be posted. Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use KY 2073 (Halls Lane), KY 11/KY 15 (West College Avenue), and KY 213 (North Main Street) to bypass the closure. Local city streets are also available as a detour route. Signs, electronic message boards, and barricades will be in place to notify motorists of the closure.

ORIGINAL STORY

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Installation of a new aluminum drainage culvert will close a busy road in Stanton in Powell County for two days, starting Wednesday.

According to the state, KY 2026 — Maple Street — will be closed from June 3 to June 5 at milepoint 3.8 for the road work. The road is expected to reopen late Friday afternoon, the state said.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use KY 2073 (Halls Lane), KY 11/KY 15 (West College Avenue), and KY 213 (North Main Street) to bypass the closure.

Local city streets are also available as a detour route.

Signs, electronic message boards, and barricades will be in place to notify motorists of the closure.