Champion ‘Arrogate’ dies from undetermined illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Juddmonte Farms hopes a necropsy will determine the reason champion Arrogate had to be euthanized on Tuesday.
Officials at the farm in Lexington say the 7-year old Kentucky-bred gray colt was having a successful breeding season until last week when the horse appeared to have a sore neck. The farm says days later, Arrogate fell in his stall and efforts to get him to stand again, failed.
Arrogate is North America’s leading money winner, with career earnings of $17,422,600. He won seven of his eleven lifetime starts.
He was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Arrogate defeated California Chrome in a great stretch duel to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2016. He was named champion 3-year old that year.
In his 4-year old campaign, he won the 2017 Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup before being retired.