Champion ‘Arrogate’ dies from undetermined illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Juddmonte Farms hopes a necropsy will determine the reason champion Arrogate had to be euthanized on Tuesday.

Officials at the farm in Lexington say the 7-year old Kentucky-bred gray colt was having a successful breeding season until last week when the horse appeared to have a sore neck. The farm says days later, Arrogate fell in his stall and efforts to get him to stand again, failed.

- Advertisement -

Arrogate is North America’s leading money winner, with career earnings of $17,422,600. He won seven of his eleven lifetime starts.

He was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Arrogate defeated California Chrome in a great stretch duel to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2016. He was named champion 3-year old that year.

In his 4-year old campaign, he won the 2017 Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup before being retired.