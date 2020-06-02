Young people lead protest march in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A younger generation led a protest march through the streets of downtown Lexington on Tuesday night.

Protesters taped-off intersections with caution tape, despite Lexington Police officers helping block traffic.

- Advertisement -

People who helped organize larger protests last Friday and Sunday came out to keep the peace while allowing the young people to air their opinions and frustrations.

One of those leaders over the weekend, Sarah Williams, says the young people wanted to continue to come out and she came out to help guide them.

“Youth are about shutting this down, they want to be able to seek out traffic and bring attention and shut things down to bring attention to the message that black lives matter,” Williams said.

This is the fifth night in a row for protests in downtown Lexington following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

Also mentioned at the protests, the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor in March. She was shot several times and killed by Louisville Police during a ‘no-knock warrant’ at her apartment during a drug raid. Records show no drugs were found in the apartment.

Demonstrators also continued to call for an end to racial injustice, racism, police brutality and discrimination.

ABC 36’s Monica Harkins shared a Facebook live of part of the protest.