Video shows shooting victim firing a gun: LMPD (Watch)

The video showing 53-year-old David McAtee opening fire was obtained from security cameras at his business and an adjoining business, acting police Chief Robert Schroeder said.

It shows McAtee’s actions while officers were trying to clear a crowd from a parking lot, he said.

“This video appears to show Mr. McAtee firing a gun outside of his business door as officers, who are using pepper balls to clear the Dino’s (Food Mart) lot, were approaching his business,” Schroeder said. “This video does not provide all the answers. But we are releasing it to provide transparency. It does not answer every question, including why did he fire and where were police at the time he fired?”