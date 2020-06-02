Rep. Robert Goforth pleads not guilty in domestic violence case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Representative and former candidate for governor, Robert Goforth, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in a domestic violence case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The Republican from East Bernstadt was arrested in April. He was charged after a woman showed up at the 911 emergency dispatch center in Laurel County and claimed Goforth had tried to “hog tie her,” strangled her with an ethernet cable and threatened to kill her over a cellphone dispute, according to the arrest citation cited in the newspaper report.

- Advertisement -

The woman also claimed three children were in the home during the alleged assault, according to the report.

Goforth pleaded not guilty to strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening charges, according to court documents cited in the newspaper report. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 9 at 11:00 a.m., according to court documents cited by the Herald-Leader.

Goforth was accused of sexual assault when he ran for governor in 2019, allegations he denied.

Related Article: Two men sentenced in federal kidnapping case

On the political side, Goforth is unopposed in the June 23 Primary.