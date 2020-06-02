Permit granted to boost broadband services in Harland County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau has granted a request for temporary access to spectrum to improve access to wireless broadband services in Harlan County, Ky., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Temporary Authority granted Tuesday gives Harlan 2-Way, Inc. access to spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band for 60 days.

“We see the digital divide acutely in rural, low-income communities like Harlan County, and the Commission’s top priority is to do everything it can to help consumers in those communities access broadband services they need for work, education, health, and social interactions,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “During this pandemic, broadband connectivity has become even more important as so many stay at and work from home. ”

Many families in Harlan County remain without connectivity options. This STA will facilitate the deployment of fixed broadband to enable them to access the Internet.