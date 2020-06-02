Paw print on your mailbox? Here’s why.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Have you noticed a paw print on your mailbox?

It’s part of a new Postal Service campaign, PAWS, to keep letter carriers safe from dog attacks.

Attacks are a serious problem for carriers so the service is constantly looking for new ways to reduce dog bites.

The dog paw sticker will remind letter carriers there’s a dog nearby.

You’ll start seeing the stickers on June 8th when the local post office will begin posting them.

A yellow sticker means there’s a dog at the next delivery address. An orange sticker means a dog lives at that address.

If you don’t want the sticker placed on your mailbox you can call the Kentuckiana Consumer Affairs Office at 502-473-4220, to request it be removed.

The Postal Service says the PAWS program won’t just keep letter carriers safe. It will also help dog owners avoid liability if there were to be an attack.