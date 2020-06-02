Man, teen charged with menacing during Monday’s mostly peaceful protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old man’s actions, including breaking a car window and dragging a person out, landed him in jail during what was another night of otherwise peaceful protests in Lexington, according to police.

Kaulbert Wilson and a 15-year-old boy were the only two people charged during a protest that saw some police officers walk with the marchers. The rally lasted until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, two groups of protesters began to form in downtown Lexington, one at the Courthouse Plaza and the other at Triangle Park. As the groups came together, several people led by Wilson started moving into the street with traffic, according to police.

Officers began to block intersections for the protesters. Some protesters were aggressively running in front of cruisers to get them to stop, at which point Wilson ran across multiple cruisers.

Monday night’s crowd was significantly smaller than Sunday’s protest, growing to around a few hundred participants. Several officers marched with the protesters, the majority of whom were peacefully walking through downtown, according to a Police Department release.

“Kaulbert Wilson was disruptive during the otherwise peaceful event. His group walked as far out as Walton Avenue and Bullock Place, and multiple people in his group were seen carrying bats. Organizers of earlier protests have said this group is not associated with them,” the police statement said.

“While on top of a police cruiser, Wilson was observed urging on other protesters to attempt to flip the vehicle while an officer was still inside. He was also seen breaking a car window — not a police vehicle– and forcefully removing the driver, and punching the victim in the head. Wilson was also seen jumping on another vehicle and threatening physical harm to the occupants,” police said

When officers attempted to stop Wilson, he fled on foot.

Around midnight officers were able to take him into custody in a Midland Avenue parking lot. He was charged with inciting a riot, fourth-degree assault, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing, second degree disorderly conduct and fleeing, police said.

The 15-year-old male who was part of Wilson’s group was also charged with disorderly conduct and menacing, according to police.

Wilson was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and the juvenile was field released to a family member.