Lexington’s Urban County Council hears proposal on opening pools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A proposal was presented Tuesday to the Lexington Urban County Council to re-open three of the city’s public pools.

Monica Conrad, director of Lexington Parks and Recreation, proposed having online reservations only for pool admission to prevent handling of cash.

- Advertisement -

Conrad says she knows there will need to be a limited capacity, but the governor hasn’t released an exact percentage so the department is just going with CDC recommendations right now.

The department recommends pools opening to have no swim lessons, no swim teams, and no senior aquatics. Instead, Conrad suggested limiting pools to recreational use only since there will be such a limit on capacity.

The three pools the department recommended to open are Castlewood, Southland and Tates Creek.

Conrad says with COVID-19 precautions in place, this might mean limiting the amount of time people can be at the pool.

No concessions would be available.

Conrad says because of restrictions, a significant loss in revenue is expected.