Lexi Memorial 5K goes virtual, registration open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to COVID-19, the Lexi Memorial 5K is going virtual. It will be a virtual 5K run or walk and a virtual kid’s 100 meter dash fun run.

This event is named in memory of Lexi, who died while in the care of her step grandmother. According to organizers, the goal of the event is to help bring awareness to the prevention of child maltreatment.

- Advertisement -

Participants are encouraged to walk or run any time from June 15 through July 18. Then, submit your results before July 18. Participants are encouraged to make it a fun activity involving kids, friends, neighbors, coworkers and the community.

Teams can be formed while individuals run separately. A finisher certificate will be given out to all participants. An award will also be given to the Largest & Most Spirited teams.

While the platform may look different this year, the purpose remains the same. Organizers say those who participate in the virtual race are helping raise awareness to prevent child abuse.

Those interested can sign up HERE.