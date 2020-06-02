KSP: Nine-year old boy dies in accidental shooting in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a 9-year old boy accidentally shot himself in the chest when the gun he was using malfunctioned.

Investigators identified the boy as Jeremiah Fox, of Beattyville. KSP says it happened around 6:00 p.m. on Monday on Fox Hollow Road.

State Police say Fox was target shooting with family and friends when the accidental shooting happened. Fox was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington, where he died from the gunshot wound, according to KSP.

The shooting is still under investigation.