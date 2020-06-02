Commerce Lexington shares support for peaceful protesters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Commerce Lexington is sharing its support for peaceful protesters advocating for racial equality.

It says it has long believed diversity and a welcoming city is not only good for the economy, but essential to recruitment and retention for local businesses.

The chamber of commerce says it has worked over the eyars with community partners to bring different groups together through the Courageous Conversation movement.

Leaders say they felt it was important to speak out to make it clear Commerce Lexington Inc. does not find continued injustices acceptable.

Statement from Commerce Lexington Inc. Regarding Ongoing Racial Tensions:

“In economic success, it’s often said that a rising tide lifts all boats within a community. However, for far too long across our country, that ‘tide’ has not been equal for all segments of our population. Longstanding racism, intolerance and injustice continue to pervade our society, causing harm to people of color – their families, businesses and communities. It is unacceptable, and Commerce Lexington Inc. stands with those seeking to be heard through peaceful protests and wholeheartedly supports collaborative efforts to create change across our community, the Commonwealth, and the nation.”