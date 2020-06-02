Board to discuss applicants for education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Board of Education plans to hold a virtual meeting to discuss applicants for education commissioner.

A statement from the Department of Education says the board plans a video teleconference on June 4 to review and discuss applications in a closed session. An open session will follow, which could include discussion and action.

Submissions for the position were accepted through May 31.

The state education commissioner recommends and implements Kentucky Board of Education policies and directs the Kentucky Education Department in managing the state’s 172 public school districts.