What will it take to address racial injustice?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — What will it take to truly address racial injustice? It’s an old problem that still hasn’t been solved.

Talking about it and listening is a start.

Some say in decades of fighting, little to no progress has been made on fixing racial injustice in the United States.

“There’s been a tone for African-Americans for the last you know couple hundred years that we need to kind of move on and get over this. I think there you know is a white guilt that exists,” says Lexington hip-hop artist Devine Carama.

Just like racism still exists. Carama tried explaining to us what years of systemic oppression feels like.

“Small things like sensing somebody of another race feel uncomfortable just walking by me in the grocery store. To being pulled over for no reason. All the way to have my car vandalized when people spray painting all lives matter on it,” says Carama.

Today’s protests aren’t new.

“They’re not seeing justice. They’re filled with anger and rage and they don’t really know what to do with it. So I think that’s what leads to a lot of the violence and the angry protesting because they’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re in pain. They’ve been dealing with this for years, and they just don’t know where to direct that anger,” says Carama.

What has to change?

Carama says we have to get to the root of the issue and be more organized with real solutions, not temporary fixes.

He says elected officials have to take action.

“I think we just got to come together and heal the divide. We got to stop silencing people and we actually got to deal with what the issue is,” says Carama.

He says the uncomfortable conversations need to be had. He calls silence, violence.

“That is why you’re seeing this kind of amplification of people saying ‘I don’t normally speak out about stuff like this but I got to speak’ because it’s no longer about politics. It’s about right or wrong,” says Carama.

No matter the color of your skin he asks you use your voice, demand change and go vote.