Students sacrifice for classmate who lost parents in crash

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The saying, ‘it’s the thought that counts’ certainly applies to this story that is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Each year, a raffle is held for graduating seniors at Fleming County High School with the winner receiving a new vehicle.

This year, Gavin Moran gave his ticket and a chance to win to classmate Dalton Barnett, who has suffered an unthinkable loss. Barnett’s parents were killed in a car crash driving home from his graduation.

When Moran heard the horrible news, he says he knew he had to do something. So, he gave up his raffle ticket for Barnett and went on Facebook and asked other classmates to make the same sacrifice.

Eleven other classmates gave their chance to win to Barnett who, thanks to Moran, had 13 chances to win the new vehicle.

Barnett didn’t win the drawing, but what Moran and some of his other classmates did, is more valuable than any vehicle.

“If he ever needs me, even though I didn’t know him that well, I’ll be there for him. If he needs somebody to hang out with, go out to eat with or anything like that, I’ll be there,” said Moran.

Gavin Moran knows something about loss having buried his stepmother. He encourages anyone who feels moved to help someone, to go for it without hesitation.