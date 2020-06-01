Lexington Police officers join protesters during march downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police officers joined protesters during a march through the streets of downtown Lexington on Monday night.

The demonstration is over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville at the hands of law enforcement officers. Marchers also spoke out against racial injustice in America and police brutality.

This is the fourth night in a row protesters have marched through downtown, chanting, carrying signs and demanding change.

To date, all of the protests in Lexington have been peaceful.