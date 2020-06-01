Lexington company developing nasal spray to treat COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pharmaceutical company in Lexington is working to produce a nasal spray that could prevent someone from getting the coronavirus, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Summit Biosciences, Inc. announced this week it has been awarded a contract from Seattle-based pharmaceutical company, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., to fast track the development of a nasal spray to be used on patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but who haven’t had symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized.