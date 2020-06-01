As cases fluctuate, state analyzes cause

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases continued to show a slight uptick Monday, following a trend that began late last week.

But state leaders say they still are analyzing the numbers to see if part of the increase may be related to mandatory testing of every patient and staff member in the state’s long-term care facilities which may be contributing to the increase.

As of 4 p.m. June 1, Gov. Beshear said there were the state had at least 10,046 COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” reported Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The total number of reported deaths attributed to coronavirus stands at 439 Kentuckians.

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity: for Sunday’s information, click here; for Monday’s information, click here.