Peaceful protest in downtown Winchester on Sunday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – People lined a portion of Main Street in downtown Winchester on Sunday afternoon protesting what they called police brutality.

People held signs demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, of Louisville. The African-American EMT was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville Police during a drug raid in March. Records show no drugs were found.

- Advertisement -

Demonstrators called for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. The 46-year old African-American died after a white police officer knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during Floyd’s arrest, according to records.

*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Deborah Fraley.