Ky National Guard out for second night to help keep peace in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky National Guard is helping keep the peace in Louisville for a second night in a row as protests continue over racial injustice.

Governor Andy Beshear activated the guard Saturday to help provide safety and protection to people at the demonstrations in Louisville after several shootings and other forms of violence were reported at earlier protests.

There were more than 400 service members deployed Saturday and the guard says the same number would be used on Sunday.

The service members are from the 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in Lexington; the 198th Military Police Battalion in Louisville; the 761st Firefighting Team out of Greenville; Army Aviators from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade out of Frankfort; Communications Specialists from Joint Forces Headquarters in Frankfort and Air Guardsmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville.