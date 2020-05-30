Protest continues Saturday night in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Much like cities across the country, Lexington saw continued protest Saturday night following the death of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Chants like “No justice, no peace,” “I am not a thug,” and representing what George Floyd said before his death, “I can’t breathe.”

Lexington Police blocked traffic downtown as protestors marched in the streets.

Like Friday night, protestors carrying signs with “Black Lives Matter.”

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine followed Saturday night’s protest.