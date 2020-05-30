Eviction moratorium ending June 1, protestors call for extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order halting evictions coming to an end on June 1, protestors in Lexington on Saturday again called for an extended rent freeze, but this time, they’ve added to their message.

One of the organizers, John Winstead, says the group is standing in solidarity with protestors of police brutality across the country, citing Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Protestors decorated their cars with slogans like ‘cancel rent’ and ‘black lives matter.’

Winstead says the consequence of not extending the freeze will be mass homelessness.

“People haven’t quite got back to work yet,” Winstead says. “It’s going to be a while before that first paycheck comes. We have historically high unemployment. It’s the right thing to do.”

In a daily briefing Friday, Beshear said renters have to understand that landlords have to get back to work as well.