UPDATE: Former UK cheer coach says thanks, questions university’s handling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ousted University of Kentucky cheerleader coach Jomo Thompson thanked the community and current and former cheerleaders and other alumni for their support Friday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Thompson also questioned the university’s handling of his removal, saying he wished he’d been given more of a chance to tell his perspective.

He and his staff were removed earlier this month following a three-month internal investigation into hazing, drinking and nudity by the team. He and the staff were removed for lack of program control and oversight.’

The move prompted widespread outcry from current and former team members, many of whom were members of the long list of national championship teams he coached. Alums and even some community members waded in as well.

On one night, current and former members spanning more than 30 years with the team, showed up at the UK Seaton Center to run a “Seaton Mile” to show support for Thompson.

The mile is a workout cheerleaders do during their first week on the team.