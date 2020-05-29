UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in one Augusta Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder in the first Augusta Drive shooting this week, but a second one remains under investigation.

Lexington Police said Friday said the teen, who also had two out-of-county pick-up orders, was charged in the death of 55-year-old Lowell A. Johnson, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

The is in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Johnson was shot at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday outside his apartment in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive.

Police answering a “shots fired” call found him and rushed him to UK Medical Center where he died about an hour later.

Police did not release details about a motive, how the teen and Johnson might have known each other, where the teen lives, or if a weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, Gordon said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed in the shooting death of 58-year-old Bruce Tice in the same apartment complex Thursday morning. He was found at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and died at about 3 p.m. Thursday at UK Medical Center, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Augusta Drive is off Eastland Parkway which is near the I-75/I-64 junction.