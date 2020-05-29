Tennessee man killed in I-65 crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Hendersonville, Tenn., man was killed early Friday when he car left I-65 and crashed into trees.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 54-year-old Ricky Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred just before 6 a.m. near the 15-mile marker.

Troopers say Diaz was southbound in a 1999 Chevrolet when the car went off the right shoulder and into the trees, before overturning.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Mike Wathen.

He was assisted on scene by Alvaton Fire Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, and WarrenCounty Coroner.