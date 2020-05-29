Search for suspected drowning victim to resume Friday in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a rescue effort is now a recovery mission for a suspected drowning victim in the Kentucky River in Jessamine County, according to the county fire department.

Firefighters say a group of people told them a man dove into the river near Lock 7 around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday to go swimming and didn’t appear to come back up.

- Advertisement -

The search for the man ended with nightfall. Crews are scheduled to resume the search Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters say the river is higher than normal at about 17-feet with a strong undercurrent, which can make swimming difficult, if not dangerous.