Renter Help program for tenants worried about eviction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Greater Lexington Apartment Association says 30% of landlords have many tenants already near eviction.

The governor suspended evictions during the coronavirus pandemic but at some point, they will start again. Housing groups say it could be as early as July. That has big ramifications.

“People who are impacted and have affordable housing and they lose it, we’re gonna see a greater number of people experiencing homelessness come September and October,” says Ginny Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center.

To get ahead of the curve, the Catholic Action Center, the Fair Housing Council, the Apartment Association and others have created the COVID-19 Renter

Help Program.

“This is to provide a mediation between the landlord and the tenant, so that they can work together and figure out a way to keep people in their homes,” says Brenda Wells, executive director of the Greater Lexington Apartment Association.

Gabriela is one of those in the crosshairs. She lost her job in March and hasn’t received an unemployment check.

“As a single mom of a six-year-old, you don’t know what to do. You’re hopeless. I will fight for my place to stay because it’s not that I don’t want to pay, ya know, I want to pay because it’s my child’s home,” says Gabriela.

It’s been almost three months since she’s paid rent. Her landlord has used the ‘e’ word.

“No one should be kicked out. We didn’t plan to be in this situation,” says Gabriela.

Wells says landlords aren’t the bad guys. They have payroll, taxes, maintenance to pay, too.

“It’s a downward spiral that could be, it could continue to get worse as long as this lasts,” says Wells.

That’s where ‘Renters’ Help’ comes in. It answers questions about renters’ rights, how to talk with the landlord and where people might get help. The idea is to face some parts of the eviction crisis now, rather than later.

“The social service groups and the churches do have funds that are set up to help with the rental and utility assistance,” says Ramsey.

To get help and learn more about the program, click here.