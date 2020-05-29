Love-triangle dispute results in attempted murder charge

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Monticello man is charged with attempted murder after firing a shot during a dispute over a woman.

According to Wayne County authorities, 23-year-old Zackary Baker was arrested Thursday night following an incident in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Monticelo.

- Advertisement -

At about 10:25 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and Monticello police officers responded to a disturbance call at the business, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

When they arrived, officers learned the suspect found his girlfriend sitting in a car with another man. The two men then started fighting and the woman left the scene on foot.

One of the men told officers the other man started circling him in his car and that is when he fired a shot from a gun. The suspect then fled in his car, according to the Sheriff’s Department

Deputies Brent Rose, Jerry Meadows and Derek Dennis went to a residence on Kentucky Highway 1275 South where the suspect was believed to be living. But they learned he actually might be at a residence on Daisy Way.

When the deputies arrived there, Baker was standing in the driveway. He admitted the incident and said he’d thrown the gun into a creek, the department said, noting deputies were unable to find the gun.

Baker is charged with fourth-degree attempted murder, and evidence tampering.