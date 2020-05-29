Four charged in Montgomery County storage burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four people have been charged in

connection with the theft of as much as $6,000 in belongings from a Montgomery County self-storage complex.

Quick work by Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators had two

suspects in custody within a few hours of the break in and much of the stolen property was recovered, according to the department.

Those arrested or wanted in the case are:

— 29-year-old Jacob Daniel Hopkins, of Mt. Sterling;