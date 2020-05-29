Cousins emotional first hug since pandemic goes viral

HAROLD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The parents of cousins Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett say the two were inseparable, until the pandemic hit eastern Kentucky.

For months the two have been asking their parents when they would be able to hug again. The answer was this Wednesday, and the video of that emotional embrace went viral after Hucky’s mom, Amber Collins, posted it on Facebook.

What began as a heartfelt embrace, quickly turned emotional with both children weeping uncontrollably. The months of missing each other came pouring out in joyful tears.

Amber Collins posted on Facebook, “We didn’t know how much this was really affecting our kids until this happened.”

*Note: The video of the hug is courtesy of Amber Collins.