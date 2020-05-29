Bell County champions honored with road signs

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three Middlesboro High School sports champions are now being memorialized to motorists traveling a busy highway.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists to look for newly installed honorary roadside signs recognizing community accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians.

The Department of Highways District 11 office installed signs in Bell County displaying honorary names on KY 74 designated by the 2020 General Assembly.

“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.

New signage appears on the following routes in Bell County:

Bell County along KY 74 will be named Home of Middlesoboro High School Cheer Team 2019 All ‘A’ State Champs

Bell County along KY 74 will be named Home of Middlesboro High School Football Team 1998 Class A State Champs

Bell County along KY 74 will be named Home of Middlesboro High School Fast Pitch Softball Team 2004 Class A State Champs

“Kentucky could not be more proud of the 2019 Middlesboro High School Cheer Team State Champions, the Middlesboro 1998 Football Team State Champions and the 2004 Fast Pitch Softball Team State Champions. It is only fitting that we celebrate their tremendous accomplishments,” said state Rep. Adam Bowling. “The designation of these roadways will be a testimony to the hard work and dedication that defined these great teams’ success.”

Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.