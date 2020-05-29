AVOL fighting another virus, encourages testing for HIV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AVOL Kentucky has been working for more than 30 years to erradicate HIV.

With the coronavirus, AVOL Executive Director Jon Parker says the organization wants to reemphasize another virus remains to be fought.

“Testing, as we’ve learned for viruses, is very, very important and that’s true for us,” said Parker, noting the group has been looking for ways to expedite testing in the community.

“Testing gives you a real time snapshot of a persons risk and whether or not they’ve come in contact with the virus because with one in seven people living with HIV not knowing they have the virus, they can’t be treated,” said Parker. “And treatment is really the key to not only helping people live healthy lives but also keeping other people safe from contracting the virus.”

Parker says like most organizations they were shutdown and had very little access to testing during the pandemic. But with the recent successes of COVID-19 testing and businesses reopening, Parker says the organization feels it is time to bring back HIV testing.

“We decided that we had the capacity, once we received enough PPE, personal protection equipment, to be able to do that testing right from peoples own vehicles, privately at our location,” said Parker.

Parker says the results are back within 10 minutes.

To help cut down on traffic, Parker says people should make an appointment for a test by calling 859-207-2506.

“The need is greater than ever and getting that capacity up and running was just a high priority for us,” said Parker.

