Area residents named to state boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A number of residents from Lexington and Southeast Kentucky have been named to a variety of boards and commissions by Gov. Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.

Appointed Thomas Polites, Tonya Clemons, Paul Whalen, and Peter Naake as members of the Administrative Law Judges in the Department of Workers Claims

Thomas Polites of Lexington is an attorney at Wilson & McQueen, PLLC. He shall replace Jefferson Layson whose term has expired. Mr. Polites shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.

Tonya Clemons of Georgetown is an attorney at Kopka Pinkus Dolin, PC. She shall replace Brent Dye, whose term has expired. Ms. Clemons shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.

Paul Whalen of Ft. Thomas is an attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy. He shall replace Jane Williams whose term has expired. Mr. Whalen shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.

Peter Naake of Louisville is an attorney at Priddy, Cutler, Naake & Meade PLLC. He shall replace Richard Neal whose term has expired. Mr. Naake shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.

Appointed Leo Miller, Jack Dulworth, and Grover Arnett as members of the Kentucky Workers Compensation Nominating Committee.

Robert Leo Miller of Harlan is the Deputy Executive Director of SEKRI. He shall replace Runan Evans, who has resigned. Mr. Miller shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2023.

Jack Dulworth of Louisville is the owner of the Dulworth Group. He shall replace John Senter, who has resigned. Mr. Dulworth shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2022.

William Arnett of Salyersville is the owner of Grover Arnett Law. He shall replace Megan Mersch who has resigned. Mr. Arnett shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2020.

Appointed Dr. Anthony Harkins as a member of the Kentucky Oral History Committee.

Dr. Anthony Harkins of Bowling Green is a professor of history at Western Kentucky University. He shall replace Christopher Skates, who has resigned. Dr. Harkins shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending February 15, 2023.

Appointed John Soyars as a member of the Prosecutors Advisory Council.

John Soyars of Hopkinsville serves as Christian County Attorney. He shall replace Robert Neace. Mr. Soyars shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor.

Appointed Jacqueline Burnside, Jeanie Smith, Mary Lewis, Philip Prokes, Erin Milburn, Jack Jacobs, Kenneth LeMonds, Mike Stacy, and Deanna Ashby as members of the Standards and Assessments Process Review Committee.