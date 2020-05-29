Ale-8 Orange back just in time for summer

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A relatively new regional tradition is making its return, just in time for summer.

Ale-8-One announced Friday its seasonal flavor, Orange Cream Ale-8, will be back in early June.

With notes of orange and sweet vanilla cream, Orange Cream Ale-8 made its debut last May and was only the second new flavor for the company in the last 94-years.

At just 120 calories, it has no artificial flavors or sweeteners but does contain the secret family recipe which was developed in 1926 and is present in all Ale-8 varieties, according to the company

“Ale-8 fans in our core market have been requesting Orange Cream since it ran out last summer. We are excited to bring it back this year with expanded availability,” said Ale-8 COO Ellen McGeeney. “The timing feels right for a flavor that reminds us of nostalgic feelings of Dreamsicles and simpler days. We are pleased that beginning in June it will be available in the Cincinnati area while supplies last.”

The company will just produce a small batch of Orange Cream with a limited number of bottles and when they are gone, they are gone until next summer.

However, Orange Cream Ale-8 will be more widely available this summer throughout the Commonwealth.

Distribution partners have added the metropolitan areas of Louisville and Cincinnati to Ale-8’s strong presence in central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky. In the western part of the state, it can be found in the regions of Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Retailers that will carry Orange Cream Ale-8 include Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Sam’s Club, and Costco. It can also be purchased on the company’s website.

Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Ky., and remains the oldest, privately-held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family.

Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926.

The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with real ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas.