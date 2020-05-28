Two recovering after overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two men are recovering after an overnight shooting on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the area of Pennebaker Drive. and Belfour Drive around 12:30 a.m. for two men who had been shot.

Officers say before they arrived on the scene the victims had driven to the hospital. Officers went to both the hospital and the area they were called to, where they were able to determine a crime scene.

At this time, police say they do not have any known suspects, nor a motive for the shooting.

Police say one of the men has non-life threatening injuries, while the other is receiving treatment for more serious injuries.