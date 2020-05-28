Two missing boys sought in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset and Pulaski County first responders are looking for two missing children.

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Emergency Management, the missing kids are 10- and 6-year-old boys.

They were last seen about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hidden Loop Drive in the Slate Branch area. Both were carrying backpacks, according to EMS.

The 10 year old has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 4’6″ and weights 70 pounds. The 6ix year old has brown hair, blue eyes, is 4’5″ and weighs 65 pounds.

If seen, call 9-1-1.