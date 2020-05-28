Tip leads state troopers to Todd County man

SHARON GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A search of a Todd County home reveals suspected methamphetamine and lands a 22-year-old man in jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jeffery Dalton Smith, of Elkton was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and other offenses following a search Wednesday at his home in the 1100 block of Shemwell Road in Sharon Grove.

- Advertisement -

Acting on a tip, troopers executed the search warrant and found suspected methamphetamine in a Chevy El Camino on the property. Troopers said the suspected methamphetamine belonged to Smith.

Todd County is near Bowling Green in South Central Kentucky.