Tickets available for Woodford Humane Society ‘Summer Gala To Go’

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford Humane Society’s biggest annual fundraiser will have a different look this year due to COVID-19.

Marketing Director Beth Oleson says they came up with the idea of ‘Summer Gala To Go’.

“Instead of coming to an event you will do a drive-thru and we’ll have that setup at Pisgah Presbyterian Church on July 25 and you will be able to get your hands on some real, authentic Keeneland bread pudding,” said Oleson.

They also have a Very Kentuckian raffle prize available. “We have three bottles of hard to get your hands on bourbon as well as a $250 gift card to the Ouita Michael family of restaurants,” said Oleson.

Oleson says Woodford Humane Society opened back up for adoptions May 19 but she want people understand they’re still in need of assistance.

“The reality is for us and a lot of other non-profit organizations, we rely a lot on our annual lineup of events to bring in funds. And the way things are going, we’re not sure which or if any of these events will be able to happen this year,” explained Oleson.

Oleson says their Summer Gala normally brings in $100,000. “We just can’t afford to not try and raise those funds.”

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased HERE.

Oleson says if that’s out of your price range, you can always help by signing up for Kroger Community Rewards.