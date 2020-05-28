A stormy Friday followed by a great weekend…

Overview: A strong cold front will push through the Bluegrass Region on Friday, ushering in very pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

Tonight: Few showers & muggy, low 67

Friday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms with a high around 77

Saturday: Partly cloudy & mild with a high around 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice with a high around 71

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low around 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & a little warm with a high around 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com