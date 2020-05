WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – CSX Corporation will make repairs to a rail crossing in Whitley County, causing traffic delays for two days next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The company has advised the crossing at mile point 5.461 of KY 26 in Whitley County will be closed beginning 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. It is expected to open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Motorists may experience delays, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.