Pineville issues curfew to address vandalism, thefts

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pineville Police are cracking down on vandalism and thefts by imposing a curfew.

Pineville Mayor Scott Madon signed an Executive Order setting the curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, the city’s police department posted on its Facebook page.

Madon is also ordering people to stay out of the alley ways walking throughout the town of about 1,800 that is the county seat of Bell County in far southeastern Kentucky on the Tennessee and Virginia state lines.

The Pineville Police Department is stepping up patrols due to numerous thefts and vandalism the past few days, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“Please expect to be checked if you are out walking late and especially with buggies,” the department warned.