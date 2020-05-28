Police seek link: 2nd fatal shooting in 18 hours on Augusta Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A person shot early Thursday morning outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive in Est Lexington has died.

And investigators are combing the neighborhood for information and suspects, as well as a possible link to another fatal shooting in the same area at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In the latest case, police say they were called to the 1800 block of Augusta Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on a ‘shots fired’ call. They say a man was shot and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police say they do not have any suspect information.