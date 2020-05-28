Late-night accident claims life in Pike County

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A driver was killed late Wednesday night when they lost control and were ejected from their car.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just before midnight on KY Route 612 — Turkey Creek Road — in the South Williamson area of Pike County.

Troopers said a silver 2008 Kia was eastbound on KY 612 when the operator lost control on the highway, and as result of the crash was ejected.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroners office.

The name and sex of the victim, along with other details have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing led by Trooper Scott.