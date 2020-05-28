KHSAA approves plans to resume sports activities; waive 2020 dead period

High school football isn't returning yet, but the KHSAA approved Thursday gradual steps to return to normalcy.

During the hour-and-a-half meeting, the KHSAA approved allowing low-contact sports such as cross-country and baseball, to begin practicing on June 15. Those practices would have to follow the governor’s orders with groups no larger than 10 athletes and a coach.

Beginning June 29 groups of 50 people will be allowed at a practice. Low-contact sports will also be allowed to have competitions.

High contact sports, like football, will be allowed to workout beginning June 15, but there is no time table yet on when they will be allowed to practice or have games.

The KHSAA also approved a motion to allow coaches to contact athletes from June 1-14. The summer dead period, which would have run from June 25-July 9, has also been waived for 2020. With it’s current dead period approaching its third month, the committee believes it’s important for coaches and athletes to have some contact to help with their mental psyche, while also helping them get into shape.

The KHSAA also passed vote that no additional eligibility will be given to athletes. The deadline to have a physical will also remain the same.

The KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett concluded Thursday’s meeting asking for patience. With no timetable yet on the high-contact sports, Tacket is hopeful the KHSAA will have a clearer picture for guidelines on resuming other fall sports soon.