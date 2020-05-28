Former Franklin County schools administrator pleads to embezzlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A former Kentucky school finance director accused of stealing more than $1.6 million from a district over nearly a decade has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in a statement Tuesday that Lesley Wade pleaded guilty to concealing money laundering and filing a fraudulent tax return.

Prosecutors say she diverted funds from Franklin County Schools to herself through checks, and channeled money from the school district into accounts at a Frankfort church where she was a treasurer.

Wade is scheduled to be sentenced in September. She could face more than 20 years in prison.