$2 million road improvement in final stages in Carter County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Contractors are finishing up a $2 million highway improvement project along Highway 60 in western Carter County that includes pavement and safety upgrades.

Work taking place now includes paving Highway 60 in downtown Olive Hill between the McDonalds area and the bridge on the west end of the city.

In addition, crews will restripe the highway to extend the existing center two-way, left-turn lane from Cold Springs Road through parts of downtown past the KY 2 intersection to near Hitchins Avenue.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked with the City of Olive Hill to create the new downtown traffic pattern in order to improve traffic flow and safety.

Center turn lanes reduce the risk of rear-end and other collisions at intersections.

Motorists should use caution until familiar with the new traffic pattern, and should note temporary and final roadway striping could differ.

The work is part of a 10-mile US 60 paving and roadway improvement project in Carter County that began in June 2019 and includes blacktop resurfacing, sidewalk ramps coming soon and safety upgrades.

The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $2,027,414.90 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully by slowing down, reducing distractions, and heeding all flaggers and warning signs. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.