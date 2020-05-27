Two adults, two kids die in grinding crash

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two drivers and two children in one of the cars are killed Tuesday evening in a grinding two-car crash in Meade County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 52-year-old Cynthia Armstrong, of Brandenburg, 44-year-old Christina Diaz, of Louisville, and a 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy in Diaz’s car died in the accident.

It happened at about 5:45 p.m. near 362 North Dixie Highway — Highway 31W in Muldraugh.

Troopers said Armstrong was southbound on Highway 31W in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when she crossed into the nortbound lane colliding with a 2003 Cadillac CTS driven by Diaz.

Both Armstrong and Diaz, along with 12-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old died later at University of Louisville Hospital.

A 11-year-old boy in Diaz’s car was to Norton Children’s Hospital with non–life threatening injuries. A 7-month-old in Armstrong’s car was uninjured but also was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for examination.

Troopers were assisted by the Muldraugh Police Department, Meade County Sheriffs Department, Muldraugh Fire Department, Meade County EMS, Hardin County EMS and Meade County Coroners Office.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Scott Wheatley.